Matthew McConaughey insists masks do not take away ‘identity and freedom’

Matthew McConaughey has condemned anti-maskers and insisted that wearing masks does not take away “identity and freedom”.

The Oscar-winning actor, who is rumoured to be mulling a run for Texas state governor, said that usage of protective masks during the pandemic had been “politicised”.

During an appearance on the YouTube talk show The Carlos Watson Show, McConaughey used the example of masks to argue that society had become needlessly divided.

“I think the best example, for my mind, this last year is the damn dispute over the masks that got politicised,” the actor said.

“Come on, man. I’m not believing you’re really scared of this little cotton thing. I’m not believing you really feel that takes away your identity and your freedom. This is a short-term inconvenience for long-term freedom.”

McConaughey continued: “There’s no data that says it’s not a good thing. There’s no data that says it’s harmful. Let’s all take one for the team here.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the actor had been “making calls” to political experts as he debates whether to run for Governor of Texas.

Politico reported that the Interstellar star had spoken to a number of politicians and advisers to “take the temperature” of the race against Republican governor Greg Abbott. Abbott has indicated he intends to run for a third term.

In March, McConaughey said that it is “an honourable thing to even be able to consider” entering politics, and confirmed that he is “giving consideration” to it.