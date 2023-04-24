Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Matthew Perry says ‘mean’ Keanu Reeves references will be removed from his memoir

‘If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise,’ Perry says

Peony Hirwani
Monday 24 April 2023 11:57
Comments

Related video: Matthew Perry admits to beating up Justin Trudeau at school

Matthew Perry says digs towards Keanu Reeves will be dropped from future editions of his best-selling memoir, adding that he will apologise to the actor “if I run into the guy”.

Last year, the 53-year-old Friends star released an autobiography called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which included repeated jokes at Reeves’ expense.

Perry twice questioned why other actors die while The Matrix star is still alive.

In the book, Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before he died of a drug overdose at the age of 23. Perry’s first film, the 1988 movie A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, co-starred Phoenix.

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” Perry wrote in the book.

Recommended

He also made a similar dig at Reeves when discussing Chris Farley, who died of an overdose in 1997.

Describing learning that Farley had died of a drug overdose, Perry wrote: “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

During an appearance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday (22 April), Perry said: “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do.

Keanu Reeves in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4'

(Murray Close/Lionsgate)

“I pulled [Keanu Reeves’s] name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Perry said he hasn’t had the opportunity to apologise to Reeves in person.

“If I run into the guy, I’ll apologise,” he said. “It was just stupid.”

Recommended

After his book’s release, Perry told People in a statement: “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologise. I should have used my own name instead.”

Read seven of the biggest revelations from Perry’s book here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in