Leonardo DiCaprio once licked the ear of NFL player Matt Ryan’s wife.

The story was revealed by Kelly Stafford, who is the wife of quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Appearing on her podcast The Morning After, Kelly explained that she and her husband had gone on holiday to the Bahamas along with Atlanta Falcons star Ryan and his partner Sara.

During the trip, the couples met DiCaprio and his party and ended up playing drinking games, with the Titanic actor dared to lick Sara’s ear or face a forfeit.

“He gets up quickly and slowly walks over to Sara and I’m looking at Sara like, ‘Holy s**,’” Kelly said. “He like squats slowly and just goes after Sara’s ear. Licks her ear, I don’t know, about four seconds, gets up, sits back down and I swear Sara didn’t move.”

Sara saw the funny side, responding to the story on social media with the words: “Most incredible moment of my life, childbirth included! Time stood still for me!”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Stafford revealed that she also played a game of volleyball with the Oscar winner and his then girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

“We play this volleyball, a Meet the Fockers moment happens, where Matthew spikes it and it ricochets off — some of the workers played with us, too — ricochets off the worker’s hands, on the other team, right into Nina Agdal’s face,” she said.

Stafford said the group also played a game of frisbee.

DiCaprio can currently be seen in polarising Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up which also stars Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Rylance and Meryl Streep.