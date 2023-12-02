Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Film lovers in the UK have been left confused after an Oscar contender was released on Netflix in the US – but is nowhere to be found in the UK.

In recent years, Netflix has found itself firmly embedded in the awards race, with films including Roma, The Irishman, The Power of the Dog and All Quiet on the Western Front all competing for Best Picture.

The streaming service’s biggest contders this year includes Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which will be released later this month. But it’s Todd Haynes’ new drama May December that has caused confusion among UK Netflix subscribers.

While the acclaimed film was released in the US on Friday (1 December), users in the UK have been left scratching their heads after searching for the film and realising it’s not currently available.

It turns out the film will not be released in the UK until 8 December – and, when it does arrive, it won’t actually be on Netflix. This is due to the fact that, following its premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May, it was acquired by Sky Cinema in the UK.

May December, which has received huge acclaim, stars Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Riverdale actor Charles Melton, who picked up Best Supporting Actor at the Gotham Awards earlier this week – a signifier for what could go on to win at the Oscars in March.

The film, written by Samy Burch, follows a married couple who buckles under pressure when an actor arrives to research their past for a forthcoming role.

Since its arrival on Netflix US, the film has been hailed a “masterpiece”, with one viewer stating: “They don’t make movies like this anymore!”

“Is May December still due out on UK Netflix this week? I’m reading 1st December but can’t find it in the ‘coming soon’ sections on the platform at all...” one user wrote, with another stating: “WHEN will May December be on UK Netflix.”

Another person wanting to watch the film waded in: “Wtf why isn’t May December out in the UK yet?”

Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore in ‘May December’ (Netflix)

May December will be available to stream on Sky Cinema and NOW on 8 December.