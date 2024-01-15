Lindsay Lohan ‘hurt and disappointed’ by joke in new Mean Girls

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsay Lohan was reportedly “very hurt and disappointed” by one specific joke made in the new Mean Girls movie.

Tina Fey’s newly released remake sees The Last Thing He Told Me’s Angourie Rice take over for Lohan as new student Cady Heron.

At one point, rapper Megan Thee Stallion – who contributed to the movie’s soundtrack – appears in the film via a social media montage, where she comments on Cady’s Christmas-themed talent show outfit.

“Y2K fire crotch is back,” the rapper says, in an apparent nod to music manager Brandon Davis calling Lohan a “fire crotch” in a 2006 paparazzi video.

According to People, a representative for the 37-year-old Freaky Friday star said that “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film”.

The Independent has contacted Lohan’s representatives and Paramount for further comment.

Lohan, too, makes a brief cameo as the moderator for the Cady’s Mathletes competition. Talking to People in a recent interview, Rice said that Lohan’s cameo “meant so much to me”.

Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan (right) (Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Following the movie’s release in US cinemas on Friday (12 January), several audience members took to social media to express their disappointment in finding out the new film wasn’t a direct remake of the 2004 comedy classic but instead an adaptation of Tina Fey’s Broadway musical.

According to Paramount’s president of global marketing, Marc Weinstock, the decision to avoid marketing it as a musical was intentional.

“We didn’t want to run out and say it’s a musical because people tend to treat musicals differently,” he told Variety.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“This movie is a broad comedy with music. Yes, it could be considered a musical but it appeals to a larger audience,” Weinstock added. “You can see in [trailers for] Wonka and The Color Purple, they don’t say musical either.”

The remake has triumphed at the US box office, raking in $33m during its opening weekend; however, it has left critics divided.

“Most of the cast buckle under the expectation of replicating the steel-cut comedic timing of the original film’s stars,” The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote in her two-star review of the movie, “while the musical numbers are sunk by what seems like a tight budget.”

Mean Girls is in US cinemas now. It will be released in UK cinemas on Wednesday (17 January).