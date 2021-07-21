Megan Fox has explained why she stopped drinking after attending an awards ceremony.

The actor broached the topic in a recent interview with WhoWhatWear.

During her sit-down with the outlet, Fox looked back on some of her past red carpet looks. Among them was the outfit she wore at the 2009 Golden Globes.

“I hate wearing my hair back like this. I cannot believe I allowed this to happen,” she said of her hairdo that night.

Fox then said she was “sat at a table with Blake Lively and all three Jonas brothers” during the event. She also recounted going through “multiple glasses” of champagne that night.

“Now I don’t drink, and this is why,” she added. “I was belligerent and said a bunch of s*** I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that.”

The actor recounted getting into “a lot of trouble” for her comments.

Fox didn’t specify which remarks she was referring to, but in a red carpet interview with Giuliana Rancic (shared by TMZ), Fox said: “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelgänger for Alan Alda.” She used a word now widely regarded as derogatory to trans people in reference to herself, then added: “I’m a man. I’m so painfully insecure. I’m on the verge of vomiting right now. I’m so horrified that I’m here.”

Asked about her then-boyfriend (and now ex-husband) Brian Austin Green, who didn’t attend the event, Fox told Rancic: “He doesn’t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.”

The Independent has contacted Fox’s representatives for comment.