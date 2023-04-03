Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Josh Brolin has said he “still owes” Megan Fox after making a “bad choice” on Jonah Hex.

The actor recalled the messy production in a new interview, stating: “It was not successful creatively or monetarily. I mean, everybody knows how I feel about Jonah Hex.”

He explained that they rushed into hiring director Jimmy Hayward as the film was weeks away from bveing “canned”.

“I remember it didn’t feel right,” the Marvel star said of Hayward’s hiring in a new interview. “I loved that he was excited, but he just didn’t have the experience and he didn’t treat it like I would imagine somebody would want to treat it. He would be out partying instead.”

It was Brolin who brought in his co-stars, including Megan Fox, Michael Fassbender, John Malkovich and Michael Shannon, whose appearance was left on the cutting room floor.

“Not that I had a ton of pull then, but I brought in Megan, who I thought was perfect for that role,” he told Variety, adding: And Fassbender? One of our best actors, who had done Shame and Hunger – are you kidding me?

“Malkovich, who had just been ripped off by Bernie Madoff, and we’re asking him to do it for a third of his price. He said yes. I mean, f***, I still owe these people.”

He added: “The intention was there; I just think we made a big mistake with the director– not to blame it all on him, because that was my choice. That was my bad choice.”

Joan Hex was the live-action directorial debut of Hayward, who previously worked as an animator on Pixar hits Toy Story, Monsters, Inc and Finding Nemo. He hasn’t directed a live-action film since.

Brolin said that Warner Bros Pictures “took” the film away from Hayward, and bosses “ended up making the least accesible movie”.

‘Jonah Hex’ director Jimmy Hayward (Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The Independent has contacted Hayward for comment.

The film was a box office flop, grossing just $11m (£8.9m) from a budget of $47m (£38m).