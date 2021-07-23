Megan Fox appears to be shaded by Lala Kent over new film Midnight in the Switchgrass

Megan Fox has landed herself in trouble with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

The Jennifer’s Body stars in new film Midnight in the Switchgrass along with her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The film premiered on Monday (19 July) but Fox didn’t atrend the premiere, citing the rise of Covid cases in California.

This did not go down well with Kent, who’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, directs the critically savaged film.

On Instagram, Kent posted a photo standing in front of the film’s poster at the premiere, blocking Fox from view.

In a since-deleted post, she also placed a block of text, saying: “So excited for this!” over Fox’s name.

Kent appeared to shade Fox on Instagram (Lala Kent/Instagram)

Kent praised other members of the cast, including Emile Hirsch, who she called an “incredible actor” but made no further mention of the former Transformers star.

Fox’s co-stars Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis also skipped the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere.