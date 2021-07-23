Megan Fox appears to be shaded by Lala Kent over new film Midnight in the Switchgrass

Fox stars in ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ alongside boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly

Sam Moore
Friday 23 July 2021 12:54
comments
Megan Fox calls boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly 'twin flame'

Megan Fox has landed herself in trouble with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

The Jennifer’s Body stars in new film Midnight in the Switchgrass along with her rapper boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

The film premiered on Monday (19 July) but Fox didn’t atrend the premiere, citing the rise of Covid cases in California.

This did not go down well with Kent, who’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, directs the critically savaged film.

On Instagram, Kent posted a photo standing in front of the film’s poster at the premiere, blocking Fox from view.

In a since-deleted post, she also placed a block of text, saying: “So excited for this!” over Fox’s name.

Kent appeared to shade Fox on Instagram

(Lala Kent/Instagram)

Kent praised other members of the cast, including Emile Hirsch, who she called an “incredible actor” but made no further mention of the former Transformers star.

Fox’s co-stars Machine Gun Kelly and Bruce Willis also skipped the Midnight in the Switchgrass premiere.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments