Megan Fox fans are reacting to the actor saying she and Machine Gun Kelly “drank each other’s blood” after they got engaged.

Fox shared a video in which the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed to the actor under the banyan tree where they first started their relationship two years ago.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she wrote on Instagram, adding: “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fox’s fans were left wondering if the actor meant what she had written, with one writing on Twitter: “I was like ‘aww congrats to them..... WAIT F***ING WHAT.’”

Megan Fox says she and Machine Gun Kelly ‘drank each other’s blood’ after getting engaged (Instagram @meganfox)

Another asked: “Now did she really need to add that in there?” with one fan wondering: “What are we supposed to do with this information?”

One fan quipped: “Who said that romance is dead?” while others drew comparisons to her character in 2009 filmJennifer’s Body, a cheerleader who starts drinking blood after becoming possessed.

“Jennifer’s Body was not supposed to become a reality,” one of Fox’s followers wrote.

Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly comes less than two years after her split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.