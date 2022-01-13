Megan Fox fans are reacting to the actor saying she and Machine Gun Kelly “drank each other’s blood” after they got engaged.

Fox shared a video in which the rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, proposed to the actor under a banyan tree they first started their relationship at two years ago.

“We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she wrote on Instagram, adding: “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She continued: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.

“And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Fox’s fans were left wondering if the actor meant what she had written, with one writing on Twitter: “I was like ‘aww congrats to them..... WAIT F***ING WHAT.’”

Another asked: “Now did she really need to add that in there?” with one fan wondering: “What are we supposed to do with this information?”

One user quipped: “Who said that romance is dead?” while others drew comparisons to her character in 2009 filmJennifer’s Body, a cheerleader who starts drinking blood after becoming possessed.

“Jennifer’s Body was not supposed to become a reality,” one of Fox’s followers wrote.

Fox’s engagement to Machine Gun Kelly comes less than two years after her split from actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.