Megan Fox believes she ‘manifested’ fiance Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox believes she “manifested” her fiance Machine Gun Kelly and says the couple’s infamous blood-drinking ceremonies are “used for a reason”.

The actor discussed her relationship with the US rapper and their friendship with fellow Hollywood couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, in a new interview.

The couple announced their engagement in January this year with an intimate video showing Kelly, real name Colson Baker, getting down on one knee.

“(Kelly) is literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four,” Fox told Glamour UK.

“I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him.

“My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Fox said the blood-drinking, referenced in her engagement video in Instagram, was “controlled” but that Kelly was more “haphazard” about the activity.

“When I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason,” she said. “And it is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’

She continued: “(Kelly) is much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘take my soul.’”

Fox has previously described herself as “unusual” and once said she “went to Hell for eternity” after taking a powerful hallucinogenic in Costa Rica with her fiance.

Fox was previously married to 90210 star Brian Austin Green, with whom she has three children.

The full interview with Fox can be read in the Glamour UK April Digital Issue online.