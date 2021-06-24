The first trailer for the new Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been released.

Lifetime Canada is capitalising on the global interest in the married couple by producing a brand new film about them stepping away from their royal duties.

It will be called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace, with Prince Harry being played by Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton starring as Meghan.

In the trailer, Harry tells Meghan: “I see you literally being hounded to death and I’m helpless to stop it.”

Elsewhere, Meghan can be seen telling her baby, Archie: “I am the person who is strong and gets things right.”

It also shows them re-enacting the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, which took place in March 2021.

According to the film’s synopsis, the film “will explore what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie”.

Escaping the Palace will be the third movie Lifetime has produced about the couple.

‘Escaping the Palace’ re-enacts harry and Meghan’s Oprah Winfrey interview (Lifetime Canada)

Fans of the couple have criticised the existence of the film, with one person calling it “exploitative”. Others previously expressed confusion over both the movie and its cast on social media.

One person said of Dean’s casting: “Well, they got the hair colour right. So there’s that.”

Another person added after seeing the first photo from the film: “You must be joking,” while another conclude that “they don’t even come close” to looking like the pair.