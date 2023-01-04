Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Pakistani actors Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat have spoken out against allegations that they were being used as “honey traps” by the Pakistani army.

Their statements came after a retired Pakistan Army officer named Adil Raja claimed in a YouTube video that some of the country’s female actors were used by the military to trap politicians.

Raja didn’t name any actors but he ended up revealing the actors’ initials.

Soon after the video went viral, social media users were quick to make assumptions that the actors in question are Ali, Khan, and Hayat.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin,” Ali wrote in a tweet on Monday (2 January).

Khan also responded to the allegations by announcing that she’ll take action against Raja.

“I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence,” she wrote on Instagram. “But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

She asked Raja to come up with proof of his claims in three days or issue a public apology.

Hayat, who plays the role of Aisha in Ms Marvel, also called the allegations “baseless”.

“Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe this bullshit,” she wrote on Instagram.

“But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore.”