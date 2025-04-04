Mel Gibson’s gun rights restored by Trump’s Justice Department

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mel Gibson will be allowed to own guns again, despite a prior domestic violence conviction against him, thanks to a new ruling by the US Justice Department.

The 69-year-old Oscar winner and prominent Donald Trump supporter was reportedly among nine other people whose rights to own a gun would be restored.

The New York Times reported on Thursday (3 April), citing an unnamed source familiar with the Justice Department, that Attorney General Pam Bondi approved the decision. The source added that the specifics are expected to be published in the Federal Register.

Federal law in the United States bans most people with a domestic violence conviction from owning a firearm.

In 2011, Gibson was charged with misdemeanour spousal battery and pleaded no contest in a deal with prosecutors that kept him out of jail.

As part of the plea deal, Gibson spent three years on probation, underwent a year of domestic violence counselling and performed 16 hours of community service.

open image in gallery Mel Gibson at the 2017 Academy Awards ( Getty Images )

It comes after a former Department of Justice attorney suggested the actor was the reason she was fired.

Earlier this year, Elizabeth G Oyer said that she was asked to join a working group reviewing cases of individuals with past convictions who could be eligible to restore their gun rights.

After narrowing down the candidates to nine people with old convictions and a low risk of recidivism, Oyer said senior Justice Department officials asked her to add Gibson to the list, despite his 2011 misdemeanour conviction for domestic violence.

In a column for Rolling Stone, Oyer wrote: “No one has told me why I was fired. But the notice was delivered hours after I declined to recommend reinstating the gun rights of a famous friend of the president, the actor Mel Gibson, who has a history of violence against women.”

Oyer also told CNN: “When I came into work on Friday morning, I said to a colleague, I really think that Mel Gibson might be my downfall, and within hours of saying that, I was being escorted out of my office”

open image in gallery Gibson is an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump ( Getty Images )

Gibson was named as one of Trump’s special envoys to Hollywood, along with Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone in a bid to make the US film industry “bigger, better and stronger than ever before!”

The Independent has contacted Mel Gibson’s representatives for comment.