Fans have been reacting on social media to the new trailer for Men, Alex Garland’s new film starring Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear.

The most striking thing about the trailer is that Kinnear – known for his role as Tanner in the James Bond films – appears to be playing multiple characters in various guises ,including a vicar.

Little is known about the anticipated film, which is Garland’s first since 2018’s critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller Annihilation, starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac.

The plot is said to be about a woman, played by Buckley, who retreats to the solace of the English countryside following the death of her husband.

The reaction to the trailer on social media has been positive, with one fan writing: “No one does mounting existential dread like Jessie Buckley.”

“Honestly looking forward to this after the first trailer as I like Alex Garland, Jessie Buckley and now seeing more of Rory Kinnear,” another said.

Particular attention was paid to Kinnear’s role in the film, as he appears to play several characters with various different looks and hairstyles.

One Twitter user joked: “‘What if every man was Rory Kinnear’ is a grand idea, don’t get me wrong,” with another commenting: “Looks like Rory Kinnear plays every male character in the movie. Men? more like Man!”

There were also reactions emphasising that Kinnear’s inclusion in the film would be a hallmark of its quality: “When Rory Kinnear shows up in something you KNOW it’s about to go down.”

Men is Alex Garland’s third film after Annihilation and 2014’s Ex Machina. He also wrote the screenplays for 28 Days Later and Never Let Me Go.

Men in scheduled for release in cinemas on 20 May.