Mia Goth speaks out on troubled ‘Blade’ reboot amid delay drama

Mia Goth has reacted to the ongoing drama surrounding Marvel’s forthcoming blockbuster reboot of Blade.

A new Blade movie was first announced by Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. The reboot was originally set to be released in November 2023, but has been thrown off schedule by the departure of not one but two directors: Bassam Tariq in 2022 and Yann Demange just last week.

The film, which stars double Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as the vampire-hunting superhero Eric Cross Brooks originally played by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 original, is now expected to be released in November 2025.

It is looking increasingly likely, however, that the filmmakers will miss this date due to the recent departure of Demange, on top of the delays caused by the Hollywood writer’s strikes last year.

Goth, who stars as Lilith in the reboot, gave her response to the chaos as she attended the world premiere of her new slasher movie MaXXXine.

The actor defended the makers of the sequel amid the delays, saying that the creators “really care, they do. They want to make a great movie. That’s the sense that I get from them and that feels good”.

The Blade reboot will be the 30-year-old’s first foray into the MCU as she plays Lilith, a supernatural villain who tries to take blood from Blade’s daughter. Ali and Goth’s characters are expected to face off in the eventual movie.

Snipes, who originally played the titular character, recently poked fun at the ongoing saga surrounding the reboot.

“Blade, lordylordylordy,” he said. “Folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they?”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Eric Pearson, who co-wrote Marvel’s forthcoming The Fantastic Four, is the latest writter tapped for the reboot. The script has previously been worked on by at least five other writers, including Michael Green, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Michael Starrbury, Beau DeMayo, and True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto.

Mahershala Ali will star as the titular character in the eventual reboot ( Getty Images )

When Blade was first delayed by Tariq’s departure in 2022, Marvel suggested the filmmaker’s exit from the project was simply the result of a scheduling issue. There were, however, unverified rumors of further disruption behind the scenes.

Journalist Jeff Sneider claimed on Twitter that he had been told by someone familiar with the project that the script for Blade at that point was “roughly 90 pages” long, which is unusually short for a film of this scale. He also claimed that the script features just two “lackluster” action sequences. w