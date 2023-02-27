Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Michael B Jordan was involved in an awkward encounter with the person who used to make fun of his name at school while attending a film premiere.

The actor, who stars in and directs Creed 3, was at the red carpet event when he was interviewed by Lore’l, host of Morning Hustle.

Lore’l also co-hosts a podcast titled Undressing Room. In an episode released in January, she revealed that she went to school with the Hollywood star – and used to make fun of him because of his name.

While addressing Jordan’s friendly demeanour, she called him “a nice, corny guy”, adding: “To be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there – and he was no Michael Jordan.”

She continued: “And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark; that’s the hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot?’ And now look at him.”

When Jordan came across Lore’l on the red carpet, she told him: “We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science in Newark,” and he immediately referenced the podcast.

“Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” he said, smiling.

Through laughter, Lore’l said: “I did not say that – misquoted, for sure,” to which Jordan awkwardly told her: “I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

Lore’l replied: “I said we used to make fun of the name. But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

At the end of the interview, she told him: “Well, you’re not corny anymore.”

Michael B Jordan at the premiere for ‘Creed III’ (Getty Images)

Jordan first gained recognition playing Wallace in HBO series The Wire when he was 15. He went on to score roles in TV shows All in the Family and Friday Night Lights before his breakthrough film role inRyan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station in 2013.

Creed 3 is released in cinemas on 3 March.