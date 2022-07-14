Jump to content
Michael B Jordan fans in hysterics over actor’s ‘crazy’ wax figurine: ‘Do they make these from memory?’

‘We thinking about the same Michael B Jordan???’ posted one person

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 14 July 2022 15:06
Comments
Michael B Jordan stars in Alexa advert for Amazon

Michael B Jordan’s wax figure has fans in hysterics.

An image of a fan together with a new wax figure of the Black Panther star has gone viral with many people commenting how “strange” the actor looks.

The wax figure, who bears little resemblance to the real-life Jordan, is wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

In one post that has gone viral on Twitter, a person shared the photo accompanied by the caption: “Y’all look at this. It’s supposed to be Michael B Jordan.”

“Lord release us from the shackles of that Micahel B Jordan wax figure,” joked one person.

Another added: “The wax artist trying to explain to everyone how that looks like Michael B Jordan,” alongside a meme of Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria looking distressed.

“Do they make these wax figures from memory or?” questioned someone else.

A fifth person wrote: “What’s crazy is that it does look like him but like… a derivative of a derivative. Like someone made a wax figure of a wax figure of Michael B Jordan and some accuracy was lost with each new iteration.”

(Twitter)
(Twitter)

“We thinking about the same Michael B Jordan???” wrote another, while someone else said: “Are you crazy?”

In 2020, the Creed star was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive. He was also included in TIME Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People list that year.

