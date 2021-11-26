Michael Bay says Armageddon predicted NASA’s asteroid mission

Michael Bay has joked that his film Armageddon predicted the future as NASA launches a spacecraft in an attempt to destroy an asteroid.

Bay’s 1998 action classic depicted a group of oil drillers who are hired by NASA who blow up an asteroid with a nuclear bomb, which is similar to the space agency’s newly announced idea of launching a rocket at an asteroid to divert it away from Earth.

The film director wrote on Instagram: “I told you so. But no one wanted to listen to me. NASA’s Dart rocket lifted off today! It’s going to do a little Bayhem in space!”

Bay later told TheWrap: “Our plan was not far off,” referencing the closeness between the plot of his film and NASA’s real life mission.

He added: “Thank God they’re doing something because these things (asteroids), they’re lethal. They come in 24,000 miles an hour, if I remember correctly — it’s an airburst to the ground.”

Bay also discussed the importance of the mission and for humanity to be aware of the threat asteroids pose to the Earth: “It just makes the world aware that there is a big effin’ problem that we might have one day so it’s better to get our a**** in gear now and practice for what can be a very serious situation. It’s great that they’re trying something.”

Armageddon was the highest-grossing film of 1998 and featured an all-stat cast including Ben Affleck, Bruce Willis, Owen Wilson, Liv Tyler, Steve Buschemi and Billy Bob Thornton.