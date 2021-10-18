Michael Caine has clarified his political views on Boris Johnson in a brand new interview.

The 88-year-old actor, who has often voted Conservative in the past, was in favour of Brexit – and still maintains his position despite recent issues surrounding the UK’s supply chain.

“Oh, that’s teething trouble,” Caine told The Guardian.

“It’s obviously not going to go well immediately. I mean, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve got to wait for Boris to come back off holiday. I mean, to do that, to go on holiday right now, it’s unbelievable. Empty shelves. People queueing for petrol. And you think: ‘Wait a minute. He’s gone to Marbella?’”

Reflecting on Johnson as Prime Minster, Caine added: “Oh, I supported him. I thought he was great. But now I’m very disappointed in him. He made a big mistake there, going to Marbella.

“Let’s see if when he comes back he can settle it all. Otherwise we might have a socialist government.”

In 2019, Caine reiterated his belief that Brexit was a good decision.

The actor stated that he thinks it’s important for the UK to be in charge of their own future even if it means being poorer.

Michael Caine has reflected on his political beliefs in a new interview (Getty Images)

Speaking on the Today show, he said: “People say ‘Oh, you’ll be poor, you’ll be this, you’ll be that’. I say I’d rather be a poor master of my fate than having someone I don’t know making me rich by running it.”

The actor claimed that fears of a no-deal Brexit were a result of scare tactics.

“What I see is I’m being ruled by people I don’t know, who no one elected, and I think of that as fascist,“ he said, adding: ”In the long run, though, it’ll come around.”