Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sir Michael Caine has made a rare public appearance on the red carpet to celebrate the release of his new movie, The Great Escaper.

The veteran actor was seen in London this week as he joined the cast of his latest film for its premiere at the British Film Institute in Southbank.

The 90-year-old looked dapper as he posed for photos while dressed in a navy suit and a pale blue shirt.

Caine, who was using a walking stick, was helped onto the red carpet by director Oliver Parker (previously 2011’s Johnny English and 2007’s St Trinian’s).

The Batman Begins star has been seen using a walking stick and a frame on a number of occasion, after breaking his ankle in 2018.

The injury occurred after Caine slipped in snow. His representative said at the time that he had been in the garden when the incident happened, assuring fans that he was in “fine health and great spirits”.

During a subsequent appearance on ITV’s The Jonathan Ross Show, the Zulu star said that “it takes a long time to get better”.

“I’m nearly there,” he added, joking: “If you have a broken ankle, everywhere you go, the lift is out of order. You’ll notice that.”

(Getty Images)

In a recent interview to promote his latest film, The Great Escaper, Caine spoke about the mobility problems he had experienced on set for the film.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“They gave me a very good walking stick, and I was able to do scenes that needed that. I’d just do them once, and then fall over,” he said. “But just one take, and that’s it. Forget it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he suggested that The Great Escaper could be the final film of his career.

“I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that,” he said. “I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family – but the best possible family for me.”

In the movie, Caine portrays Bernie Jordan, a World War II veteran who escaped from his care home to attend the D-Day anniversary celebrations in France.

The late Glenda Jackson, who died in June at the age of 87, plays Irene, the wife of Caine’s character.It is the first time that Caine and Jackson worked together since starring in 1975’s The Romantic Englishwoman nearly half a century ago.

The Great Escaper will be released on 6 October 2023.