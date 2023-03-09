Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Caine has lashed out at the claim one of his films might inspire possible terrorists.

The actor questioned the 1964 film Zulu’s recent labelling as a “key text” for “white nationalists and supremacists”.

Zulu depicts the Battle of Rorke’s Drift, which occurred during the Anglo-Zulu War in 1879.

According to William Shawcross’ research into the counter-terrorisim programme Prevent, the film could provide inspiration for members of the far-right.

Alongside Zulu, war film The Dam Busters was also named by Shawcross as well as political sitcoms Yes Minister and The Thick of It. The complete works of William Shakespeare were flagged, too.

The Times reports Caine, who turns 90 on Tuesday (14 March), as saying he does not agree with Zulu’s placement, calling it the “biggest load of bulls***”.

The actor also said he has no career regrets, stating: “There are no films I wish I hadn’t made. I got paid for all of them.”

Caine also explained why he decided to enter the acting profession, stating: “I became an actor because I wanted to kiss a girl, and I got to kiss all of them, so I thought it a good profession.”

The actor has been married for 50 years.

Michael Caine in ‘Zulu’ (Diamond Films/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Shawcross research found that Prevent, a programme aiming to prevent people from becoming terrorists, was failing to address extreme antisemitism in extreme right-wing ideology.

He said he was “disturbed by the prevalence” of antisemitism, and said that peole associated with Ptevent were failing to tackle it as a threat.