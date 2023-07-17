Michael Cera says he became ‘paranoid and weird’ after Superbad fame

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cera has spoken out about the negative effects of fame he experienced after rising to prominence in the 2007 comedy Superbad.

The 35-year-old actor, who can next be seen in the Mattel toy adaptation Barbie, made his name as a child star on the cult sitcom Arrested Development (2003 to 2006) before achieving greater fame through roles in Superbad and the teen pregnancy comedy Juno (2007).

Cera, who was just 19 when Superbad was released, reflected on the time in a new interview with The Guardian.

“That was sort of overwhelming,” he said. “I didn’t know how to handle walking down the street. Fame makes you very uncomfortable in your own skin, and makes you paranoid and weird.

“There were lots of great things about it, and I met a lot of amazing people, but there’s a lot of bad energies, too, ones that I was not equipped to handle.”

He went on to describe specific examples of the negative side-effects of fame, recounting interactions with inebriated fans who recognised him.

“Drunk people would be a classic example,” Cera said. “You know, if people are drunk, and they recognise you, and they’re very enthusiastic, but it can be kind of toxic too. When you’re a kid, people also feel they can kind of grab you – they’re not that respectful of you or your physical space.

“I didn’t know how to respectfully establish my own boundaries.”

According to the This is the End star, he had visited a bar with friends on the weekend Superbad was released – a decision he now considers a “mistake”.

“It was like a burning feeling the whole time, just like everybody was so aware of me,” he said.

Jonah Hill and Michael Cera in ‘Superbad' (Columbia)

Cera also stated that he had turned down an offer to host the popular NBC variety series Saturday Night Live, because he was conscious of the need to be less visible.

“There was a point where I wanted to stop taking jobs that would make me more famous,” he said. “I was kind of having a bit of a crisis… I was really not enjoying the level of heat.”

“I really didn’t know if I was going to keep being an actor.”

Cera ultimately found ways to better navigate his own fame, and went on to star in projects such as Scott Pilgrim vs the World (2010), Molly’s Game (2017), Twin Peaks: The Return (2017), and Black Mirror (2023).

Barbie is released in cinemas on 21 June.