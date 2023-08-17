Michael Cera admits he felt ‘a little depressed’ after Scott Pilgrim wrapped

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Cera has revealed that he felt a little “depressed” after filming wrapped on the 2010 cult action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs The World.

The Edgar Wright-directed movie was based on the graphic novel of the same name and starred Cera as Scott Pilgrim, a musician/slacker who has to defeat his girlfriend’s seven evil exes, while also trying to get a record deal.

The film also starred Mary Elizabeth Wanstead as Ramona Flowers, Scott’s girlfriend, along with Anna Kendrick, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin and Brie Larson.

Speaking to GQ, about his most memorable roles Cera explained that it was hard to accept the moment shooting wrapped as he was having such a good time on set.

“We just had the greatest vibe with everybody,” the 34-year-old said. “I think that trickled down from Edgar [Wright] and the energy that he was creating. We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie.”

Cera said he’d been a fan of Wright due to his work on shows such as Spaced, as well as his films Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead. Wright was also friendly with some of Cera’s Arrested Development co-stars: “I knew he was incredibly talented,” he said.

The Barbie actor said that after nine months of filming, he felt like the film and the people involved were his safe space.

“This is my world, this is my group of friends,” he said. “I thought it was always gonna be this way, and honestly I was a little depressed when we were done because it all just goes away, and you’re kind of like, ‘Where did everybody go?’

“You kind of get used to it as you get older, but I was sad to lose it, I could have kept making that forever, even though it was exhausting.”

Michael Cera pictured at the world premiere of ‘Barbie' (AFP via Getty Images)

On Wednesday (16 August), a new trailer for Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was released.

The entire cast of Scott Pilgrim vs the World were brought on to voice their original roles in the new anime show, which will consist of eight episodes.

In 2020, the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs the World reunited over Zoom for a virtual table read to mark the 10-year anniversary of the film’s release.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off releases on Netflix on 17 November.