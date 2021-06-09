Michael Douglas, 76, was confused for 18-year-old daughter’s grandfather at her graduation

Michael Douglas has revealed that he was confused for his 18-year-old daughter’s grandfather at her graduation.

The 76-year-old, who is married to actor Catherine Zeta-Jones, told The Kelly Clarkson Show that his daughter Carys recently graduated from high school.

He added, though, that an awkward moment with a fellow parent at her graduation ceremony threatened to dampen the mood.

“It was so wonderful, I’m so proud of her,” Douglas told Clarkson. “But I gotta tell you Kelly, it’s a little rough when you’re going out the doors and the other parents are saying, ‘Oh congratulations, you must be so proud of your granddaughter’.”

To howls of laughter from Clarkson, Douglas elaborated: “I said, ‘Well, I don’t know, man. Yeah, okay.’ I’m not gonna take it personal, they’re just trying to be nice.”

Douglas said that he and his family watched Carys’s graduation virtually due to the pandemic.

He also said that he and Zeta-Jones are anxious about becoming “empty nesters”, with their older son Dylan, 20, having already moved out of the family home.

“It’s scary,” he said. “It really is. You look at each other and go, ‘Well, it’s just you and me babe’.”

Michael Douglas and his daughter Carys in 2016 (Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married since 2000, after meeting at a film festival in France two years earlier.

In 2018, Carys revealed in an interview that she was so shielded from her parents’ fame as a young child that she thought her father was “a pancake maker” rather than an actor.