Footage of Michael Gove raving in Aberdeen broke the internet over the weekend – and now, in another viral video, his dance moves have been edited into a scene from Trainspotting.

The Tory Cabinet minister was spotted by stunned partygoers this weekend, dancing in the Bohemia nightclub to techno until the small hours of the morning.

According to accounts, the 54-year-old, who recently separated from his wife, was drinking in a local pub until last orders and was urged to move onto the club by fellow drinkers.

Videos taken by clubbers quickly spread across the internet, and now comedian Matt Highton has edited the politician into a scene from Trainspotting – a film about drug addicts in Scotland – where Ewan McGregor’s character, Mark Renton, wanders around a club seeking a lover for the night.

The narration from the original 1996 film can be heard backing the video, with McGregor stating: “Heroin had robbed Renton of his sex drive, but now it returned with a vengeance. And as the impotence of those days faded into memory, grim desperation took hold of his sex-crazed mind.

“His post-junk libido, fuelled by alcohol and amphetamine, taunted him remorselessly with his own unsatisfied desire.”

Many Twitter users were delighted with the edit, with one person calling it “equal parts horrifying and hilarious”.

Another added: “This is pure genius!”

After the original footage came to light, a friend of Gove’s confirmed that the Aberdonian politician “loves Aberdeen and its nightlife”.

They denied claims that Gove tried to avoid paying the £5 entry charge to the club by repeatedly stating that he was the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.