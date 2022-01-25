Michael Madsen’s son Hudson has died from “suspected suicide” in Hawaii. He was 26.

The younger Madsen was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on the island of Oahu, The Sun reported on Monday (24 January). Authorities did not reveal when he died.

A spokesperson for the department of the medical examiner in Honolulu said: “I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu.”

According to Hudson Madsen’s social media, the 26-year-old was living in Wahiawa, Hawaii, with his wife Carlie. Pictures posted by Hudson indicate that he had served in the US army and was posted in Afghanistan for a period of time.

The Independent has reached out to Michael Madsen’s representatives for comment.

Madsen is married to actor DeAnna Madsen, with whom he shares two other children Calvin, 25 and Luke, 16. DeAnna Madsen is reportedly travelling to Hawaii after her son’s death.

DeAnna is Madsen’s third wife; before he met DeAnna, the actor was married to Jeannine Bisignano with whom he shares two children. His first marriage to Georganne LaPiere also ended in divorce after the couple got married in 1984.

As his father’s frequent collaborator and long-time friend, Quentin Tarantino is reportedly Hudson’s godfather. Madsen and Tarantino have worked together several times, including on films like Reservoir Dogs, the Kill Bill franchise, and The Hateful Eight.

Aside from Madsen’s projects with Oscar winner Tarantino, the 64-year-old has also won acclaim for his performances in Thelma and Louise and Donnie Brasco.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.