Michael Keaton admits he’s never watched an entire Marvel or DC movie

Michael Keaton has revealed that he’s never seen an entire Marvel or DC film all the way through.

The 70-year-old actor is best known for playing Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.

Keaton returned to the superhero scene as the villain Vulture in Marvel’s 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised his role earlier this year in the Jared Leto-led Morbius.

Despite featuring in both universes, the Oscar-winning actor recently told Variety that he’s still never made it through a viewing of either of the franchise’s numerous films.

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those [DC] movies – any Marvel movie, any other,” Keaton stated

“And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow – trust me! It’s not that.”

“It’s just that there’s very little things I watch,” he added. “I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!”

When asked why he’s chosen to reprise his role of Batman nearly 30 years later in the forthcoming The Flash – which stars the controversial actor Ezra Miller and is set for release in 2023 – he responded: “It seemed like fun.”

“I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.”

Keaton turned down a role in the third film Batman Forever, when Burton was no longer attached.