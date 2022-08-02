Jump to content
Michael Keaton admits he’s never watched an entire Marvel or DC movie

Actor is best known for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman in DC’s ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Returns’

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 02 August 2022 22:37
Spotlight interview - Michael Keaton & Walter Robinson

Michael Keaton has revealed that he’s never seen an entire Marvel or DC film all the way through.

The 70-year-old actor is best known for playing Batman/Bruce Wayne in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and 1992 Batman Returns.

Keaton returned to the superhero scene as the villain Vulture in Marvel’s 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised his role earlier this year in the Jared Leto-led Morbius.

Despite featuring in both universes, the Oscar-winning actor recently told Variety that he’s still never made it through a viewing of either of the franchise’s numerous films.

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those [DC] movies – any Marvel movie, any other,” Keaton stated

“And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow – trust me! It’s not that.”

“It’s just that there’s very little things I watch,” he added. “I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other s*** to do!”

Michael Keaton and Kim Basinger in 'Batman'

(Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock)

When asked why he’s chosen to reprise his role of Batman nearly 30 years later in the forthcoming The Flash – which stars the controversial actor Ezra Miller and is set for release in 2023 – he responded: “It seemed like fun.”

“I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially.”

Keaton turned down a role in the third film Batman Forever, when Burton was no longer attached.

