Lindsay Lohan’s father arrested again weeks after felony assault charge

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, has been arrested again just weeks after he was charged with felony assault after allegedly flipping his estranged wife, Kate Major, out of a chair.

According to police records, the 64-year-old was arrested on Sunday in Palm Beach, Florida, for violating probation.

The probation violation is believed to be linked to his previous arrest on February 21 in Texas. That came after his estranged wife noticed him in the parking lot while she was at a medical appointment and became “concerned he was following her.”

A 911 call was placed, and when police arrived, Major told them that Michael had “flipped her out of a chair at their residence a few days earlier.” She reported multiple domestic violence incidents dating back to July 2024, and said she believed he was now stalking her.

Authorities confirmed to People magazine at the time that a female officer had seen visible bruising on Major’s body. Afterward, police said they visited Michael at his home, where he was “arrested without incident.”

A spokesperson for HCSO added to Page Six that he was charged with “continuous violence against the family.”

Michael Lohan (father of Lindsay) was arrested on March 16 in Palm Beach, Florida ( Palm Beach County Jail; Getty Images )

Michael, who has been married to Major since 2014, was previously arrested in 2020 for allegedly assaulting her at a Southhampton residence, with police saying at the time that he was “verbally and physically abusive.”

The following year, he was arrested on charges that he illegally took kickbacks for referring patients to a substance abuse treatment center.

Major is Michael’s second wife, with whom he shares two sons Landon, 12, and Logan, 10. The pair briefly lost custody of their children in 2015 after a video emerged of them fighting in front of the boys. Michael’s mother was granted temporary custody of Landon and Logan.

In 2018, Major filed for divorce from Michael a month after she had been arrested for simple battery after allegedly throwing a glass candle at Michael, which shattered and left him with a cut on his arm. Prosecutors later dropped the charges citing insufficient evidence.

Michael was previously married to Dina Lohan from 1985 to 2007. They share four children: Aliana, Dakota, Michael Jr., and Freaky Friday star Lindsay.

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men's advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)