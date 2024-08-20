Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen arrested for domestic violence

Support truly

Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen was arrested in Malibu on Saturday morning on domestic violence charges.

Madsen, 66, was reportedly taken into custody following “a disagreement” between the actor and his wife, DeAnna Madsen, 64.

Shortly after midnight on August 17, officers from the Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station in Malibu responded to a call and subsequently arrested Madsen for a domestic battery misdemeanor.

The actor was booked at 1:40am, and was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Madsen said: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

The Independent has contacted Madsen’s representatives for further comment.

Michael Madsen in Beverly Hills in January 2020 ( Getty Images )

Madsen is best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, which include Reservoir Dogs, both volumes of Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight. He also made a cameo appearance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Independent in 2020, Madsen recalled being upset when he learned that his character Mr Blonde would be killed by Tim Roth in Reservoir Dogs.

“I was very affected by old films,” he said. “I was a huge fan of Humphrey Bogart, Robert Mitchum, Lee Marvin... I knew all those guys were very careful in their roles, and who they acted with or who they got killed by onscreen. That’s how you became leading men.”

Madsen also revealed that Harvey Weinstein tried to have him removed from the casts of Tarantino’s films.

“Harvey never liked me,” he said. “I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.”