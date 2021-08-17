Michael Moore courts controversy by likening Taliban to Capitol rioters

Michael Moore has courted controversy in a new social media post.

Posting on Twitter, the Bowling for Columbine filmmaker shared a picture of those involved with the Capitol Riots alongside a photo of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Moore captioned the post: “Their Taliban, our Taliban, everybody’s got a Taliban. They’re at their best when they confiscate the halls of power.”

Earlier in the week, Moore responded to the news that Afghanistan had been taken over by the Taliban in a series of tweets.

In one of the posts, which you can see in full below, he wrote: “We sacrificed over 2,300 American lives to invade a country where Bin Laden was never, nowhere, to be found.” He also called the war “disgustingly sad”.

Earlier this year, Moore said that former US President Donald Trump should “pay for his actions” with “trial, conviction, imprisonment” as his presidency came to an end.

Moore is a left-wing documentarian. He is known for his films criticising topics such as globalisation, large corporations, assault weapon ownership, Bill Clinton, George W Bush, Donald Trump, the Iraq War, the American health care system and capitalism.