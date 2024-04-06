Michael Sheen says he has ‘worry’ over large age gap with girlfriend

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michael Sheen has admitted to a “concern” over being in a relationship with someone just five years older than his daughter.

The 55-year-old Good Omens actor, who will soon play Prince Andrew in a rival project to Netflix’s Scoop, addressed the topic while being interviewed on The Assembly, a BBC series made for Autism Acceptance Week that sees autistic or neurodivergent interviewers grill celebrity subjects.

One interviewer brought up Sheen’s relationship with Anna Lundberg, 30, asking candidly: “How does it feel to be dating someone who is only five years older than your daughter?”

Sheen has two children with Swedish actor Lundberg as well as a 25-year-old daughter with Kate Beckinsale. The actor did not skirt the question, calling it “not the easiest thing to do” and said he has worries about being “a much older father”.

He said: “Because of the age difference, I think both of us were quite surprised when we got together. I don’t think either of us were looking for that. It’s not like I’ve dated lots of people who are much younger than me, but you meet who you meet.

“We were very aware of what differences that would make and also how people might respond to that,” he added.

“It’s not like it was the easiest thing to do. We were both aware it would be difficult and challenging. Ultimately, we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other.”

The couple met after appearing in sitcom Staged, which co-stars David and Georgia Tennant.

He raised a concern about the age difference, saying that he is worried about being an older father.

Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen have been in a relationship since 2019 ( Getty Images )

“Because of the age difference, I’m aware that I’m a much older father,” he said. “It does worry me. It makes me concerned. It makes me sad thinking about the time I won’t have with them.

“But ultimately, I think if you find someone who brings you happiness and you make them happy, you’ve got to go for that. So that’s what we decided to do and I’m so happy we did as we have this wonderful family now.’

Sheen was in a relationship with Beckinsale from 1995 to 2003. His other partners have included English ballet dancer Lorraine Stewart and actors Rachel McAdams, Caitlin Fitzgerald and Sarah Silverman.