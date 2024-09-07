Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter

Michelle Pfeiffer has shared what the original Batman Returns script looked like while celebrating the birthday of the man behind the film’s titular hero in Tim Burton’s celebrated 1992 sequel.

Michael Keaton, who recently revealed that he’ll be reverting to his real name from now on, played Batman in both of Burton’s films about the hero and turned 73 on 5 September.

To celebrate, Pfeiffer gave fans a look at the script for the 1990s blockbuster where she played Catwoman in an acclaimed performance. On Instagram, the star wrote: “Love it when I find these treasures that were packed away and forgotten. My Script binder for Cat Woman in 1991.”

The 66-year-old added: “Oh, and Happy Birthday, Michael Keaton! MEOW.”

The images show the script in a pink binder, with the film interestingly still being named just ‘Batman II’ at that stage. One of the images shows a line of dialogue between Commissioner Gordon and Gotham City’s mayor, where Batman is referred to as ‘the Caped Crusader.’

The dialogue is crossed out and subsequently isn’t in the finished film. If it had been it would have been the first time the nickname for the DC superhero would have been said on screen since the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.

Pfeiffer’s post soon got a lot of love and was flooded with excited comments from some famous faces. Lost actor Evangeline Lilly wrote: “If I had played this iconic, crazy amazing depiction of Catwoman, you wouldn’t be able to get me to shut up about it.”

Community star Yvette Nicole Brown added: “Please tell me you have one for every film and that you started this system with Grease II and that that binder is pink too. Please, Michelle! I need this!”

Meanwhile, Pulp Fiction’s Rosanna Arquette jokingly said: “So cool. As you are in the film?”

Elsewhere, Tim Burton’s lengthy movie career was celebrated earlier this month with the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside Beetlejuice Beetlejuice stars Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton.

The 66-year-old, whose filmography includes Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, reflected on the “very emotional” day - particularly the ceremony’s location in front of a toy and costume store that had been there since he visited Hollywood as a child growing up nearby.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Ryder, who reprises her role as Lydia Deetz in Burton’s new movie, thanked the director for “carrying the torch for us weirdos everywhere.”