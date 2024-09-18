Mickey 17 trailer leaves Robert Pattinson fans obsessed with his voice

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Mickey 17, Bong Jong-ho’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning Parasite, has released its first trailer, and it sees Robert Pattinson star opposite multiple versions of himself.

The South Korean director won universal praise for 2019’s Parasite, which scooped the Best Picture award at the 92nd Academy Awards, making it the first foreign language film to land the the prestigious honour.

Mickey 17 sees Pattinson play Mickey Barnes who, in a dystopian future, signs up for a space mission to colonise an alien planet covered in ice. However, Barnes has agreed to be an “expendable” who will work on dangerous jobs on the planet, with the catch being that when he dies he will be regenerated with all his memories intact to continue the work.

Things appear to go awry when Pattinson meets another version of himself, or a “multiple” that has been simultaneously created, leading to a campaign to destroy all versions of that individual.

The impressive cast is rounded out by Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Thomas Turgoose. The film was originally set for a 29 March 2024 release, but was held back due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes and delays in post-production.

Now that fans have seen the trailer for this highly anticipated film, many have been left fascinated by the voice that Pattinson has chosen for the film, which can be best described as high-pitched and ‘whiny’.

“One of my favourite things is when Robert Pattinson does a silly voice,” said one fan in response.

A second person wrote: “Robert Pattinson doing another freaky little voice. We won.”

A third praised the 38-year-old, writing: “No one can convince that Robert Pattinson is not one of the most versatile actors working today. An actor who is not only fantastic in his physical performance, but emotionally, and also vocally.”

A fourth waxed lyrical about The Batman and Twilight star, adding: “Pattinson continues to prove he is one of the most interesting actors of his generation with the choices he makes, divisive as it may be. I cannot wait for this.”

It’s worth noting that Pattinson’s previous film, The Boy and The Heron by Studio Ghibli visionary Hayao Miyazaki, also saw the actor adopt an unusual voice for the role of the titular heron.

Space off: Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ ( Warner Bros )

Elsewhere, Pattinson’s next big blockbuster The Batman Part II has been delayed by a full year by studio Warner Bros, and will now be released on 2 October 2026.

The sequel to Matt Reeves’s acclaimed DC superhero noir The Batman will see Robert Pattinson reprise his role as the titular superhero, along with fellow returning cast members Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano as (The Riddler) and Andy Serkis (Alfred).