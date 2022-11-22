Mickey Kuhn death: The last remaining actor of Gone with the Wind dies aged 90
All actors who starred in the 1939 film have now passed away
Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving actor of Gone with the Wind, has died at age 90.
His wife, Barbara, confirmed his death on Tuesday (22 November), telling press that Kuhn died on Sunday 20 November at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida.
With Kuhn’s death, it means that no members of the 1939 film’s production remain.
The actor was six years old when he starred in the Victor Fleming-directed picture. Considered a Hollywood classic, Gone with the Wind tells the story of Vivien Leigh’s outspoken heroine Scarlett O’Hara and her romantic pursuits of Ashley Wilkes (Leslie Howard) and Rhett Butler (Clark Gable).
Kuhn played the son of Olivia de Havilland’s character (Melanie Wilkes), Beau Wilkes.
The film ultimately won 10 Academy Awards of the 13 it was nominated for. Notably, Hattie McDaniel’s win for Best Supporting Actress marked the first time a Black person won an Oscar.
After this role, Kuhn went on to star in Dick Tracey in 1945, The Strange Love of Martha Ivers in 1946, and John Wayne’s movie Red River in 1948.
He left the entertainment industry in 1956 after serving four years in the US Navy from 1951 to 1955 and later went on to work for American Airlines until 1995.
Kuhn became the last surviving credited actor of Gone with the Wind after de Havilland’s death at age 104 on 26 July 2020.
