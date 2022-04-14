Mickey Rourke has faced a backlash after sharing praise for disgraced film director, Roman Polanski.

On Thursday 14 April, the actor posted a photo on Instagram of himself from behind the scenes of his latest movie, which he has been working on in Switzerland with the Polish-French director.

Rourke’s caption reads: “End of the day, once again, a great pleasure to work with legendary and talented Roman Polanski. Working with such a director I feel is a great privilege his film has such integrity, style, class and unpredictability.

“You know, working with the man who’s been in a film business nearly 60 yrs you can always learn something new. I usually do not have conversations with most directors but Roman Polanski is not just another director.”

“God bless the man, I can’t wait to do another film with him,” Rourke added.

Polanski became a fugitive of the US when he fled the country in 1978 after pleading guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Fans were shocked by the actor’s praise of the director, with many commenting on the post in horror.

“Promoting paedophiles. Unfollow,” wrote one user.

“Jesus! You do know about his history with underage children? WTF Mickey!! God bless the man?? Are you losing your mind?” another added.

Someone commented: “Polanski, you wouldn’t let him babysit your kids how he’s held in such high regard Il [sic] never know.”

One noted: “A paedoph1le [sic] isn’t a good person.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed which movie the two are working on together, it was announced in 2021 that Polanski would return behind the camera for The Palace, set in Switzerland.