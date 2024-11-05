Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mickey Rourke’s hilariously bizarre verdict on Donald Trump has resurfaced on US election day.

After months of chaotic campaigning, either the Republican nominee or his Democratic rival Kamala Harris are set to enter the White House as the next US president.

While some stars have remained controversially tight-lipped about who they’re voting for, many celebrities have shared their endorsements for both candidates, with a flurry of people, including Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston and Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking out in favour of Harris in the last few weeks.

One person who has been a particular critic of Trump’s in the past is Mickey Rourke, the Oscar-winning star of The Wrestler, and now, a clip of him discussing the former president on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show Uncensored has gone viral in a post accompanied by the caption: “This rocks incredibly hard.”

The clip shows a frosty back-and-forth between the pair, with Rourke’s answers getting increasingly more bizarre. The interview, which occurred in July 2022, focused on why Rourke had shared an image on X/Twitter that depicted the Statue of Liberty in tears.

This rather unexpectedly led to a claim that the actor had been visited by the Secret Service for bad mouthing Trump.

“They call it the United States of America but it’s now the Divided States of America and there’s one big reason for that but I’m not going to go into it because I don’t need another visit from the Secret Service,” he replied.

When Morgan asked him: “When did you have one before?” Rourke said: “Oh, about six months ago,” leading Morgan to ask: “Why?”

To this, Rourke, after a long pause, said: “Take a wild guess.”

Morgan then asked: “Was it because of something you said about President Trump?”, Rourke confirmed this, saying he had said “”just the truth”.

Piers Morgan interviewed Mickey Rourke back in 2022 ( YoutUBE )

When Morgan pushed the actor on what this was, a stony-faced Rourke, after another lengthy pause, quietly replied: “Read my mind.”

In the same interview, Rourke labelled Tom Cruise “irrelevant” and said he has “no respect” for the actor.

When asked how it felt to see Cruise at the top of the box office charts with Top Gun: Maverick, Rourke, whose credits include Angel Heart, Sin City and Iron Man 2, hit back: “That doesn’t mean s*** to me.”

The 2024 presidential race remains deadlocked in several battleground states, according to national polls, but Harris continues to be the favoured choice among celebrities who fear another four years under Trump would lead to damning consequences for the country.

Over the past few months, Rourke has been sharing images of celebrities supporting Harris on his Instagram page, with the caption: “Well-known celebrities and others – ‘we’ all have something desperately in common.”