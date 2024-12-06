J-pop star and Love Letter actor Miho Nakayama dies, aged 54

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Miho Nakayama, a Japanese singer and actor best known for the 1995 romance film Love Letter has died aged 54.

Nakayama, who had eight number one singles in Japan, including “Catch Me” and “You’re My Only Shining Star” was found dead at her home in Tokyo on Friday, 6 December.

A statement from the star’s team on her website reads: “We are deeply sorry to have to suddenly announce this to all the people involved who have always looked after her and to all the fans who have supported her, but this incident was so sudden that we, too, are shocked and saddened.

“We are currently investigating the cause of death and other details,” it adds.

An acquaintance of Nakayama found the star dead in a bathtub after she did not show up for work, the BBC reports. The friend called the paramedics and the singer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nakayama had been scheduled to perform in a Christmas concert in Osaka on Friday but had cancelled her appearance for health reasons.

Born on March 1, 1970, in Saku, Japan, Nakayama was shot to fame after appearing in the 1985 series Maido Osawagase Shimasu.

open image in gallery Miho Nakayama in ‘Love Letter' ( Fuji TV )

She released her first single, “C” in the same year and also starred in the action drama Be-Bop High School alongside Hiroshi Kato.

Nakayama quickly became one of Japan’s most popular stars with her most notable role in the 1995 romance film Love Letter, which follows a grieving woman who befriends someone who shares her late fiancé’s name.

The actor played both women in the blockbuster hit and won the audience award at the Toronto Film Festival for her performance. She was also named best actress of the year at the 1996 Blue Ribbon Awards in Japan, as well as at the Hochi Film Awards.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Nakayama and South Korean actor Kim Jae-Uck at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival ( AFP via Getty Images )

The singer recorded 22 studio albums over the course of her career and had eight number one singles in Japan. She starred in 14 films and most recently appeared in 2022’s Lesson in Murder.

Nakayama is survived by a son who she shares with her former husband, musician Hitonari Tsuji.

Fans have been quick to share their tributes to the star on social media, with one person writing: “So deeply saddened by the news of Nakayama Miho’s death.

“Her music has been the soundtrack to many days of my life over the years. I’m grateful for the inspiration she has given me and for what her songs have represented for me. May she rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, another person added: “Thank you for the music you gave us.”