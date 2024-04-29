Austin Powers star Mike Myers surprises fans with rare public appearance

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Austin Powers and Shrek star Mike Myers has made a surprise rare public appearance – his first in over a year.

The Hollywood star, who played several characters in the spy spoof trilogy, is known for keeping out of the spotlight, but attended Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, which took place in Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday (28 April).

Myers, 60, most recently appeared on screens in 2022, starring in Netflix sitcom The Pentaverate and David O Russell’s critically mauled film Amsterdam.

But at the AFI ceremony, which honoured Australian star Kidman, he leant into the rarity of his appearance by walking onto the stage wearing a mask.

The Canadian actor, who energetically walked the red carpet with a new grey buzzcut, also took photos with fans outside the event, and addressed rumours that he is planning to make a fourth Austin Powers film.

Myers told Entertainment Tonight: “I cannot confirm or deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.”

However, the actor did say he believes there is more life in the franchise, adding: “That’s right. I hinted at that possibility earlier. And I’ve generally avoided spilling the beans about specific plans.”

Mike Myers surprised fans at the AFI ceremony honouring Nicole Kidman ( Getty Images for Warner Bros. Di )

In 2019, Myers, who also starred alongside Dana Carvey in Wayne’s World, suggested a possible fourth Austin Powers film would “probably” be told from the perspective of the comedic villain, Dr Evil.

Speaking about the AFI event honouring Kidman, Myers hailed the actor as “one of the most versatile people”, adding: “You admire her and you like her too, which is a very rare combination for a performer. I think everything she does is so elegant and first-class and amazing.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Myers, who has three children and has been married to Kelly Tisdale since 2010, last played Austin Powers in the 2002 film Austin Powers in Goldmember. The trilogy, as well as the Shrek films, positioned him as one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Myers is expected to return to voice Shrek in a fifth film, with animation studio Illumination saying of the project in April 2023: “We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.