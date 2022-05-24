Ashton Kutcher has shared a funny response to his wife Mila Kunis’s latest achievement: making it on to Time Magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People.

The list includes artists, entrepreneurs, sportspeople, activists, and authors who have in one way or another made an impact in the world.

In a tweet on Monday (23 May), Kutcher shareda link to his wife’s profile, writing: “Dear Time magazine, I already lose every argument I have with my wife. You just had to do this didn’t you?”

Kunis was joined on this year’s list by actors Simu Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Andrew Garfield, Channing Tatum, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amanda Seyfried and Jeremy Strong.

Ariana DeBose – who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Anita in the 2021 remake of West Side Story – and longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson also made the annual list.

In an essay about Kunis, Zoe Saldana praised the Friends With Benefits star’s recent fundraiser for Ukraine.

(AFP via Getty)

“Mila has always been proud of who she is and where she comes from, and the sacrifices that her family made for her and her brother to come to America,” Saldana wrote.

“Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion.”

She added: “What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service.”