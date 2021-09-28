Mila Kunis defends not bathing her children ‘until you can see dirt on them’

Mila Kunis has defended the way she and husband Ashton Kutcher parent their children.

This summer, Kunis admitted that the couple does not believe in washing their children every day.

They told the Armchair Expert podcast that they only wash their young children if they “see dirt on them”. Kunis also said that she never showered much as a child.

Following the comments, the couple received a great deal of online criticism and Kunis has now responded during her appearance on TheEllen DeGeneres Show.

When DeGeneres brought up her past comments, Kunis called it “so dumb” and proceeded to explain how the debate came up.

She told the TV host: “Somehow the conversation derailed into bathing habits. We all started talking about how we don’t bathe our children very often and/or ourselves. I shower every day. But I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t find that to be a necessity.”

Seemingly doubling down on her comments, Kunis said: “I mean, I shower, Ellen. The kids – there’s a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler. It just depends. It’s Covid. We didn’t leave the house. Who cares?”

The Bad Moms star concluded by referencing the debate in Hollywood that erupted after her revelation: “Apparently The Rock showers. So congratulations, The Rock, you shower, Jake Gyllenhaal doesn’t shower.”