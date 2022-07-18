Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller said his wife, the model Keleigh Sperry Teller, once began “bawling” on the set of a Taylor Swift music video.

Teller featured as “the groom” in the video for Swift’s 2021 single “I Bet You Think About Me”, featuring Chris Stapleton.

Keleigh also played “the bride” in the video, which was directed by Blake Lively.

Speaking to E! News, Teller recalled: “When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ for the first time.

“Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,’ the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out.”

In the video, Swift appears as an ex-girlfriend who crashes the wedding.

Revealing that his wife plays Swift’s music “all the time”, Teller added: “In my house, it’s a lot of Taylor.”

Earlier this year, Teller starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel to the 1986 action film Top Gun.

The blockbuster recently passed $1bn in global box office earnings, making it the most successful film of the year to date.