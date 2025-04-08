Cinema issues Minecraft warning as police are called to ‘disruptive’ screenings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A UK cinema has been forced to issue a warning after a TikTok trend saw screenings of A Minecraft Movieplagued by “disruptive behaviour”.

The film, based on the record-breaking popular game, Minecraft, stars Jack Black and Jason Momoa as they are pulled through a portal into a cubic world.

Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, the movie has been a box office success and is expected to vastly surpass projections, expected to take in $140m (£109m) domestically during its opening weekend, as well as an additional $100m+ (£78m) from outside the US.

However, the movie, whose cultural impact is renowned, particularly among younger people, has sparked a flurry of disruption and chaos in cinemas across the world.

Footage captured across social media shows food and popcorn thrown across the audience, along with loud shouting, some swearing, and general raucousness including people jumping out of their seats. Dozens of young people and children are seen laughing with their phones out as they capture the disorder.

In one cinema in the US, police were called to quell the commotion, after viewers refused to calm down. It has prompted REEL cinema in the market town of Fareham to issue a warning.

“To ensure everyone has the best possible cinema experience, we're increasing our monitoring of screens during performances,” a spokesperson told the Daily Echo.

“Disruptive behaviour, including taking part in TikTok trends, before, during, or after a screening will not be tolerated.

“Anyone causing disruption will be asked to leave, and where necessary, the police will be called.”

It comes after Cineworld on Glasgow’s Renfrew Street was also forced to warn against disruptive behaviour on its premises.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Film has sparked a disruptive trend across the country ( Warner Bros )

One moment, which features prominently in the film’s trailer, sees Black and Momoa confronted in a boxing ring by a cuboid Minecraft chicken, who is ridden around the ring by another character. “Chicken jockey,” exclaims Black’s character, a reference to the video game that seems to be sending audiences wild. Several videos captured by cinemagoers show audiences chanting the line along with Black, before whooping and clapping loudly.

On social media, several people shared that they had witnessed, or participated in, similar outbursts.

“My theatre clapped every time Jack Black name dropped a Minecraft item that was in the trailers, and when he said Chicken Jockey I s*** you not the entire row in front of me gave a standing ovation,” one person shared.

“Just got back from watching the movie myself, can confirm everyone in the theatre collectively yelled ‘CHICKEN JOCKEY’ during that moment and it was glorious ngl,” wrote another.

In contrast, some cinema employees on TikTok have been urging viewers not to cause chaos in the screenings and refrain from making a mess.

“I’m a theatre employee: by throwing water, popcorn and all that onto people (which many have been doing) yall are making our jobs harder,” said one person.

“Theatre employee here. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE just don’t be obnoxious I worked both opening days and it has been a living nightmare. Nothing wrong with cheering during big moments but don’t be swearing,” said another.