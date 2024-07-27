Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Guy Ritchie’s latest film, the action comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, has finally been released in the UK – but many viewers seem to be voicing the same complaint.

Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding and Reacher star Alan Ritchson all appear in the film, which revolves around a ragtag team of secret agents sent to sabotage Nazi U-boats during the Second World War.

The film is an exaggerated spin on the real-life mission known as Operation Postmaster, while Cavill’s character – army commando Gus March-Phillipps – has long been speculated to have been an inspiration for James Bond.

Despite the film receiving strong reviews upon its US release in April, and the fact that many of those behind and in front of the camera are British, it’s only just received a straight-to-streaming release in the UK. It’s meant that many fans have been surprised to discover it on the landing page of Amazon’s Prime Video.

“Will Guy Ritchie ever make a film that sees the inside of UK cinemas again?” tweeted one person, who added that Ritchie’s last three movies have all skipped British cinemas.

Aladdin, released in 2019, currently marks the most recent Ritchie-directed film to receive a theatrical release, with Wrath of Man, The Covenant and Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre all debuting on streaming in the UK.

Other fans of the film echoed the complaint. “Had a lot of fun with Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” one X user tweeted. “Shame we never got it at the cinema here, would have liked to take my Dad.”

Another added: “Been looking forward to this. Did it get a cinema release? As I didn’t hear about till Amazon Prime started advertising it.”

A Cavill superfan also voiced their annoyance. “A worldwide release would have brought in $$$,” she wrote. “I thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Not coming to a cinema near you: Henry Cavill in Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ ( Prime Video )

Cavill himself appeared to reference the film’s unusual release while promoting the film this week, writing on his official Instagram that “finally us Brits can watch the movie about us Brits!”.

The Superman star added that he was particularly proud of the film.

“This one is one of my favourites in my stable of movies,” Cavill wrote. “It’s another Guy Ritchie spectacular, and we all had an absolute blast shooting it. So tomorrow night, pop a pizza in the oven, or order a curry and settle in for a bloody good time!”

It is yet to be confirmed whether Ritchie’s next film, the action thriller In the Grey, will receive a cinema release in the UK. It stars Cavill, Gonzalez and Jake Gyllenhaal as members of a gang of thieves hunting for stolen loot.

Ritchie is also filming yet another movie, an adventure film called Fountain of Youth, in which Natalie Portman and John Krasinski play siblings who team up to find the mythical spring of the title. It is believed to debut on Apple TV+ – and potentially in cinemas – in 2025.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is streaming on Prime Video now