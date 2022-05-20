Minnie Driver has reflected on her relationship with former romantic partner and Good Will Hunting co-star Matt Damon.

The actor said that she and Damon were “not friends”, but that she has “an enormous amount of love” for him.

Driver and Damon dated for a short while in the 1990s, with Driver later describing it as a “sweet romance” with a “combustible ending”, which was highly publicised at the time due to Damon’s global fame.

in 2017, after Damon characterised the #MeToo movement as being part of a “culture of outrage and injury”, Driver tweeted in condemnation of him, responding “God god, seriously?” and suggesting that men like Damon were “systemically part of the problem”.

Speaking during an appearance on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, Driver said: “We’re not friends, but I feel an enormous amount of love for him because we shared this inflection point, well it was an inflection point for me.

“I think it’s okay to call people out if you’re willing to stand by what you believe, like, I don’t think you should call people out just to get attention. And I also think that you can move on from that, and grow and learn.”

She added that she “thinks of” Damon “in a very friendly way now”.

Read The Independent’s interview with Driver from last year here.