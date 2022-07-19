Miriam Margolyes recalls unfortunate on-set incident with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Miriam Margolyes claims she hasn’t forgiven Arnold Schwarzenegger after an apparent incident that took place in the 1990s.

The outspoken Harry Potter star was appearing on news.com.au’s podcast, I’ve Got News For You recently when she offered the anecdote.

“Schwarzenegger, didn’t care for him. He’s a bit too full of himself,” she said.

“He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course I do, but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face.”

Probed as to how the incident came about, Margolyes explained: “I was playing Satan’s sister and [his character] was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape, lying on the floor. And he just farted.

“It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Miriam Margolyes (Getty Images)

Margolyes starred alongside Schwarzenegger in the 1999 horror flick, End of Days in which a New York detective (Schwarzenegger) must protect a young woman who is chosen to conceive the Antichrist with Satan.

Margolyes, who is best known for starring as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter movies, is known for her outlandish comments and stories.

The star recently went viral on TikTok, after a video of her talking about sex and Hitler during a Cameo video was shared on the platform.