The red carpet premiere for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One took place in Rome on Monday and the first reactions are very positive for Tom Cruise.

The seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Cruise join forces with Hayley Atwell – who plays a mysterious and “destructive” new character named Grace – to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens humanity.

It was the first major Hollywood film to resume production during the pandemic in 2020.

Variety reports that the gala screening at the Auditorium della Conciliazione was delayed by more than 90 minutes as Cruise was apparently holding an impromptu meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Eventually, Cruise arrived onstage joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and his costars including Hayley Atwell; Rebecca Ferguson; Simon Pegg; Vanessa Kirby; Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Shea Whigham and Greg Tarzan Davis.

Back in April, Cruise treated Cinemacon attendees to an “epic” 20-minute motorcycle chase sequence from the movie, which saw the 60-year-old action star bombing around the Italian capital.

Now, members of the press have seen the film in its entirety for the first time and have shared their reactions on Twitter following the Rome gala.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff tweeted: “Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action.”

Fandango’s Erik Davis called Dead Reckoning “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining”.

“The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next,” he added.

Screenrant’s Joseph Deckelmeier picked out Atwell’s performance in particular, writing: “Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favourite #missionimpossible film.”

He also let a plot detail slip, adding: “With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind-blowing!”

TheWrap’s Scott Mendelson had the most negative take, saying the film was “a big letdown. Wonky dialogue, oddly broad acting, and narrative contrivances/shortcuts that (being generous) seemed like COVID-related issues. Felt ‘off’ in a way akin to Saw 3-D after Saw VI. For the sake of the industry, I hope I’m in the minority.”

In December 2020, Cruise went viral after an audio recording – obtained by The Sun – captured the film’s lead berating crew members for standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen in violation of the set’s Covid safety protocols.

In the recording, Cruise can be heard losing his temper, telling the crew: “If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone.”

The clip quickly went viral, with many fans divided over whether to criticise Cruise for his rant or to commend the actor for his commitment to safety on set.

In a recent interview, director McQuarrie reflected on the star’s controversial moment, saying: “That all took place during a very complicated and a very uncertain time.

“Obviously, we’re grateful that people took it the way that it was intended. We were fighting to keep the industry alive, we were fighting to keep people employed, we were fighting for the studio, we were fighting for cinemas, and we still are.

“We’re still there doing that. I’m just glad people understood the intention behind it.”

In May 2021, Cruise addressed the rant himself, stating: “I said what I said.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is scheduled for release on 12 July.

