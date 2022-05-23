Mission: Impossible 7 – ‘Stunning’ first trailer released for new Tom Cruise sequel Dead Reckoning Part 1
Cruise is returning as Ethan Hunt once again
The first trailer for the forthcoming Mission: Impossible sequel has been released online.
Starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, the seventh film in the hit action franchise – formally titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – is coming to cinemas next year.
The new footage gives viewers a bief look at some of the characters and impressive stunts set to feature in the new film.
In addition to Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt will all also reprise their roles from previous Mission: Impossible films.
Cruise shared the trailer on his official Twitter feed, alongside the caption: “It’s all led up to this.”
On social media, viewers shared their reactions to the trailer, with one person describing it as “stunning”.
“This has ‘blockbuster’ written all over it!” one viewer wrote. “Mr Cruise always brings his A game to the table, be it Ethan or Maverick.”
“Omg I am sooooo excited to watch this. Looks really good,” wrote another.
“I can’t wait. Looks ridiculously good,” someone else commented. [Director Christopher] McQuarrie & Cruise at it again.”
Mission: Impossible – Dead ReckoningPart One will be released in cinemas on 14 June 2023.
