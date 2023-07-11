Rebecca Ferguson denounces ‘boring’ Mission: Impossible debate

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mission: Impossible star Rebecca ferguson has called out “boring” debate her role in the films.

The actor returns as Ilsa faust in new sequel Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is in cinemas now.

Ferguson made her debut as the undercover MI6 Agent in 2015’s Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and returned in 2018 follow-up Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

In the film, she is shown to have a spiky camaraderie with Ethan Hunt, the lead character played by Tom Cruise, which led to debate among the fandom about whether their relationship could evolve into somerthing romantic.

However, if writer-director Christopher McQuarrie had any plans to introduce this, Ferguson, who also stars in Denis Villeneuve film Dune and Apple TV+ series Silo, would have had words with him.

At the US premiere of Dead Reckoning on Monday (10 July), Ferguson was asked to describe Ilsa and Ethan’s relationship.

She told Variety: “I think how I would describe their relationship is that of fierce devotion, love, that goes beyond any form of relationship substance because it’s boring.”

She continued: “That’s a boring storyline. People sit and they watch it and go, ‘Are they gonna snog?’ And I think, ‘Who the f*** cares?’ Do you know what I mean? We’ve all seen that.

“They’re two very similar characters constantly driven to do what’s best, getting in the way of each other. They are reliably unreliable and that just make the most perfect incomplete characters. They are juxtaposition.”

Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise (Paramount Pictures)

Dead Reckoning has seen Cruise break an impressive record on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

In a four-star review for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the film for going one better than its predecessor.

“The film is a mirror image of its star – a muscular, extravagant, thoroughly old-school work of ingenuity and craft,” she wrote.

“In it, Ethan Hunt chases two halves of a key with a mysterious connection to the AI across several fabulous international locations: Abu Dhabi, Rome, Venice and the UK (standing in for the Alps). His loyal techies, Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), are always stationed nearby.”

She concluded: “You will leave Dead Reckoning the same way you always do: wondering how Cruise could possibly outdo himself in the next one – until, inevitably, he does.”

