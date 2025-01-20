Moana 2 backs up common streaming complaint after crossing $1bn at box office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disney fans have hailed the box office success of Moana 2 as proof that major studios such as Disney need a change their strategy for straight-to-streaming releases.

The film, a sequel to the 2016 children’s animation Moana, passed the billion-dollar mark this weekend, having earned $445m (£366m) in the US and $567m (£466) internationally, for a total of $1.009bn (£828m) globally.

While Moana 2 has been a huge hit for Disney, the film was originally supposed to be released directly onto Disney+, the studio’s streaming platform. Midway through production, it was decided that the project, at the time intended to take the form of a multi-episode TV series, should instead be re-tooled into a film, and released theatrically.

Moana 2 is one of three Disney-produced films released last year to cross the one-billion mark at the box office, after Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

In recent years, distributors including Disney and Netflix have been criticised for refusing to give wide theatrical releases to many high-profile films. Fans have cited Moana 2’s success as evidence that studios need to stop prioritising straight-to-streaming releases.

“I skipped Moana 2 as I thought it looked awful but this is good news,” one person wrote. “A movie originally meant for streaming went theatrical and made a ton of money. It encourages studios to shy away from streaming.”

“Considering that Moana 2 was intended to be a direct to streaming movie that was made into a theatrical release later into production, it’s interesting it’s crossed over $1 billion at the box office,” another person wrote.

‘Moana 2’ has now passed the billion-dollar mark ( Disney )

“It was also the move they should’ve done initially,” someone else commented. “Moana was/is such a popular IP (especially on streaming). Virtually all of their big IP should be viewed as theatrical releases going forward.”

Despite its massive box office haul, Moana 2 received lukewarm reviews from critics.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “Moana 2 would have made for a very nice television series – as it was originally meant to be. But as a reskinned theatrical sequel to one of Disney Animation’s biggest hits, it’s a little harder to justify. Certainly, it looks good, shaded like a pearlescent shell, all shimmering hues of pink, blue, orange, and purple. It’s bright enough to draw in, like a moth to a candle, anyone who’s been craving some release from the mottled grey landscape of contemporary Hollywood.”